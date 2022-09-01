North American Council of Automotive Teachers Presents Annual Awards

Collision repair student receives Larry Cotton Memorial Scholarship.

The North American Council of Automotive Teachers (NACAT) hosted their annual conference on August 7-11 in Covington, Ky. The conference provided automotive educators continuing education including hands-on training, teaching tips and tricks and best practices, networking opportunities and an exhibitor space featuring resources for their schools.

During the NACAT Conference Awards Dinner, Mitchell1 annually presents their Automotive Technology Outstanding Student scholarship and their Educator of the Year Award. The 2022 winners are Daniel Zielinski from Addison, IL for the Automotive Technology Outstanding Student and David Patience at Longview Community College in Lees Summit, MO for the Educator of the Year. Mike Alberry, a Mitchell1 representative, was able to award David Patience his award during the Awards Dinner at the 2022 NACAT Conference.

The Larry Cotten Memorial Scholarship is offered by NACAT in memory of charter member and former President, Larry Cotten. This year’s recipient is Elisaa McAdams. Elisaa is a graduating senior from New Horizons Education Center in Newport News, Virginia. She has been accepted into Lincoln Tech in Nashville, Tenn. as a collision repair student and will start at the end of June, immediately after graduating high school. Her exemplary leadership at New Horizons Education Center and her passion for art are qualities that Mr. Cotten would be proud of. NACAT is honored to see Mr. Cotten’s memory and legacy live on through her talents.

The Award of Appreciation is to give recognition to a company or individual who has gone above and beyond for NACAT and the automotive industry. NACAT awarded ATech Training as this year’s recipient. They have been a long-timer support of NACAT and this past year have spent a tremendous time, countless hours and many resources to help make the 2022 NACAT Conference a huge success.

To thank outgoing board members for their time and energy spent helping make NACAT and the automotive industry the best it can be, NACAT annually presents The Service Award. This year’s recipients are Jim Voth and Jason Bronsther. NACAT is honored to have them be advocates for the automotive industry and looks forward to continue supporting them.

The Friend of NACAT award is to recognize an automotive industry company or partner that has provided value to NACAT. James Curry, editor of the NACAT News, was honored to receive the award this year. Curry continues to help and support NACAT with gathering automotive industry content, confirming advertisers, and coming up with ideas on how to best support automotive educators through the NACAT News publication.

The biggest award of the NACAT Conference is the MVP Award. This award recognizes an individual who has gone above and beyond for NACAT and the automotive industry. Keith Santini, MVP Award recipient was able to pass the torch to this year’s winner, Jason Bronsther. Tom Millard, NACAT President, selected Bronsther for this honor because of all of his ideas, changes, hard work and effort he has demonstrated in the time he has been involved with NACAT. Not only does he participate in every board and committee call, he also provides valuable feedback. He challenges thoughts and ideas to have them reach the full potential.

NACAT will be celebrating their 50th Conference Anniversary during the 2023 NACAT Conference held July 10-13, 2023 in Houston, Texas.