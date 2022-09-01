NICB Report Finds Vehicle Thefts Continue to Skyrocket in Many Areas of U.S.

Colorado leads nation with highest vehicle theft rate, California leads once again in overall thefts.

According to the National Insurance Crime Bureau’s (NICB) Hot Spots Report, vehicle thefts continue to skyrocket in many areas of the U.S. Nationwide, 932,329 vehicles were reported stolen to law enforcement in 2021, a 6% increase over 2020, and a 17% increase since 2019.

Colorado led the nation in 2021 with the highest overall theft rate at 661.21 thefts per 100,000 people, up from 502.12 in 2020, an increase of 32%. California led the other states with the highest number of vehicle thefts by volume