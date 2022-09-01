GHSA Study Finds Rural Roads Are Disproportionately Deadly

In-depth report examines who dies in rural road crashes, why and offers nearly three dozen safety recommendations for states.

Rural roads are beautiful, but they’re hiding a deadly secret – nearly half of all fatal crashes occur on them, even though only 19% of the U.S. population lives in rural areas. A new report from the Governors Highway Safety Association (GHSA), funded by State Farm, explores the extent of the rural road safety problem and dives into the data to determine who dies in these crashes and what risky driving behaviors are key contributors. This new resource also offers nearly