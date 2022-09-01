ABPA Supports Maine Right to Repair Ballot Initiative

The Automotive Body Parts Association (ABPA) announced it supports the Right to Repair ballot initiative that was recently launched in Maine. The association has long advocated for the rights of consumers who simply want to repair their vehicles as safely, efficiently, and economically as possible. While many are familiar with the Right to Repair movement in Massachusetts, repair shops in Maine are now making their voices heard with a similar movement of their own.

“The ABPA applauds the efforts of the repair shop coalition in Maine, and we will be supporting their ongoing efforts on this important consumer issue.