Subaru Sells 5 Millionth Vehicle with EyeSight Driver Assistance Technology

System that reduces rear-end crashes by 85% was first introduced in Japan in May 2008 and debuted in U.S. on 2013 model lines.

Subaru of America, Inc. announced that the cumulative global sales of Subaru vehicles equipped with its award-winning EyeSight Driver Assist Technology surpassed five million vehicles in June this year. The milestone was accomplished after 14 years and one month since the system was first introduced in Japan in May 2008.

EyeSight Driver Assist Technology is capable of detecting vehicles traveling in front and can activate pre-collision braking and throttle management in order to mitigate or even avoid

