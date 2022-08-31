CollisionWeek

Your source for the latest collision repair industry news, statistics and trend analysis.

You are here: Home / News / Safelite Acquires Pro Tech Auto Glass

Safelite Acquires Pro Tech Auto Glass

By Leave a Comment

Safelite Group announced the acquisition of Pro Tech Auto Glass, servicing western Pennsylvania, southern New York and eastern Ohio from 12 locations. The transaction closed on Friday, August 26.

Safelite Group logo“Founded in 1972, Pro Tech Auto Glass is committed to their people, their customers and providing high-quality work,” said Renee Cacchillo, President and CEO of Safelite Group. “We’re proud to welcome their associates to our business.”

 “This is a fantastic opportunity to utilize the skills and talents of their team while honoring the company’s impressive legacy,” Cacchillo said. “Together, we will deliver the personal care and memorable customer service we’re known

Subscribers need to be logged in to see rest of this article. Please Login to access. If you're not a subscriber, click here for information on our satisfaction guaranteed subscription options

Leave a Reply

CollisionWeek Membership

More Information

About CollisionWeek
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
Event Calendar
Take the Collision Repair Business Conditions Survey