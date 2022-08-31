Safelite Acquires Pro Tech Auto Glass

Safelite Group announced the acquisition of Pro Tech Auto Glass, servicing western Pennsylvania, southern New York and eastern Ohio from 12 locations. The transaction closed on Friday, August 26.

“Founded in 1972, Pro Tech Auto Glass is committed to their people, their customers and providing high-quality work,” said Renee Cacchillo, President and CEO of Safelite Group. “We’re proud to welcome their associates to our business.”

“This is a fantastic opportunity to utilize the skills and talents of their team while honoring the company’s impressive legacy,” Cacchillo said. “Together, we will deliver the personal care and memorable customer service we’re known