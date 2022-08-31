ProColor Collision Adds Repair Center to Network in Calgary

ProColor Collision announced the opening of ProColor Collision Calgary Southeast in the Douglasdale community of Alberta, Canada.

Owners and brothers Juan and Santiago Carrillo celebrated the grand opening of their facility by hosting on-site a barbecue lunch and invited loyal customers, families, and team members. T

The Carrillo brothers have been in the collision repair industry for many years and, for the past decade, have run their automotive business, which also operates three service centers in Calgary. Juan serves as president of Carrillo Holdings, Mint Auto Service and now, ProColor Collision Calgary