Michael Busch Memorial Scholarships Awarded

Two outstanding collision repair students, Ashton Peterson of Wishek, N.D. and Daniel Zielinski of Addison, Ill., have been awarded the Michael Busch Memorial Scholarships for the upcoming school year. Presented by the ASE Education Foundation, the two honorees received the scholarships in recognition of their outstanding academic achievement.

“Ashton and Daniel are two very worthy recipients of these prestigious scholarships,” said Mike Coley, ASE Education Foundation president. “Each has excelled both academically and as leaders in their schools and communities. Every year, we are honored to be able to award these scholarships in the memory of Michael Busch and we