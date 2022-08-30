IIHS Finds Few Vehicles Excel in New Nighttime Pedestrian Autobrake Test

More than half of the 23 vehicles tested earned basic score or no credit in test.

The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety is introducing a nighttime test of pedestrian automatic emergency braking (AEB) systems to address the high percentage of pedestrian crashes that occur on dark roads. Four of the first 23 midsize cars, midsize SUVs and small pickups tested earn the highest rating of superior, but more than half earn a basic score or no credit.

“As we expected, most of these pedestrian AEB systems don’t work very well in the dark,” says IIHS President David Harkey. “But