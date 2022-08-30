CollisionWeek

IAA Opens New Branch in New Jersey

IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA) announced the opening of its new state-of-the-art IAA Port Murray branch in Port Murray, N.J. As its sixth branch in New Jersey, the Port Murray facility increases IAA’s capacity by more than 30% in the state. This follows several recent strategic investments that have more than doubled IAA’s capacity in New Jersey in the past five years.

IAA logo“This new branch will be vital in meeting the expanding needs of buyers and sellers in the catastrophe-prone Atlantic coastal region,” said Tim O’Day, President of U.S. Operations. “Our customers will benefit from significantly increased capacity in northwest New Jersey

