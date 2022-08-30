I-CAR Announces New Executive Committee Members

The Inter-Industry Conference on Auto Collision Repair (I-CAR) Board of Directors announced its 2022-2023 Board Chair and Executive Committee members, following a nomination process by the I-CAR Board Governance and Nominations Committee, and ratified by the I-CAR Board on August 24.

Jim Guthrie, President, Car Crafters, Inc., has been elected to the role of Board Chair. Guthrie has served as Vice Chair since 2020, has been a member of the Executive Committee since 2018, and has served on the I-CAR Board since 2016.

Members of I-CAR’s Executive Committee