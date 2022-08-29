CollisionWeek

SEMA Says Consumers Being Forced to Buy Specific Technologies in Wake of California’s 2035 Ban on Internal Combustion Engines

The Specialty Equipment Market Association released a statement in the wake of the California Air Resources Board’s decision to require 100% zero emission vehicles by 2035, reiterating its concerns that regulators were banning internal combustion engines (ICE) and restricting options for consumers.

“SEMA believes that Californians should not be directed toward a specific technology, but rather be allowed to choose the type of vehicle technology that best serves them,” said SEMA CEO Mike Spagnola. “While electric vehicle technology expands clean transportation options, SEMA will continue to advocate on behalf of the industry that has helped make the internal-combustion engine

