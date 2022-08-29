IBIS to Premiere at Automechanika Frankfurt 2022

The International Bodyshop Industry Symposium (IBIS), the collision repair industry knowledge platform, will bring an exclusive taste of its high-level conference content to Automechanika Frankfurt on September 13-17.

On Tuesday, September 13, IBIS CEO Jason Moseley will host an in-depth debate involving global collision industry leaders and influencers Jim Muse, vice-president of Axalta Refinish EMEA; Arnaud Agostini, Solera International managing director; Andrew Bennett, vice-president, Automotive Aftermarket Division at 3M; and Phil Peace, managing director – international at Repairify.

Taking place in Hall 11.1 on stand D64, topics up for discussion will include; where the industry is heading after a turbulent two years; what the major shifts are in the traditional business models; and what further challenges and opportunities could be heading our way.

In addition, Moseley will return to the stage on Thursday, September 15 in a presentation titled “IBIS: the global collision repair sector and the rapid rise of technology post-pandemic” where he will discuss six key trends and themes influencing the global collision repair industry. These trends will include the rise of the electric vehicle and ADAS and the challenges faced by body shops; consolidation and specialization in body repair; and the vehicle owners’ journey in a touchless claim.

As well as conference content and discussion, IBIS will be exhibiting at the event where delegates can find out more about IBIS and its calendar of events for 2023, located in Hall 11.1 on stand D64H.

Commenting on the IBIS activities planned for Automechanika Frankfurt 2022, Moseley said, “It’s great to be back this year physically in Frankfurt. The team at IBIS are excited to be bringing our unique flavour of collision industry thought leadership to the event. This is a culmination in the partnership we have had with Automechanika around the world. So far in 2022, we have jointly brought the industry together in the Istanbul, UK, and Mexico City. This now peaks at the showcase in Germany. We value this continued alignment and it produces a force multiplier of value for the sector and our two brands.”

Registration for Automechanika Frankfurt 2022 is available online.

IBIS continues its 2022 schedule of events with IBIS Turkey, on October 20 in Istanbul, and the new IBIS Bahrain National Forum on November 23.

More information on all these events and the IBIS calendar for 2023 can be found at the IBIS website.