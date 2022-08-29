Auto Care Association Supports Maine Right to Repair Referendum

The Auto Care Association is applauding the recently introduced Maine Right to Repair referendum.

“The Auto Care Association proudly supports the right to repair referendum introduced in Maine by independent auto repair shops,” said Bill Hanvey, president and CEO, Auto Care Association in a statement. “As we await a decision on the Massachusetts right to repair lawsuit and concurrently pursue federal legislation through the REPAIR Act, we applaud the citizens’ initiative for bringing more visibility to the need to secure the consumers’ right to choose where they get their vehicles maintained and repaired. Momentum is increasing and it’s clear