CollisionWeek

Your source for the latest collision repair industry news, statistics and trend analysis.

You are here: Home / News / ProColor Collision Adds Repair Center to Network in California

ProColor Collision Adds Repair Center to Network in California

By Leave a Comment

ProColor Collision today announced the opening of its newest U.S. location in Glendora, Calif. ProColor Collision Glendora, located at 517 West Foothill Blvd., is the fourth ProColor Collision location for Avalon Holdings USA and CEO Ashraf Jakvani, with other locations in La Puente, Chino and Yucca Valley. Avalon Holdings USA has been a part of the US collision and insurance industry for more than 35 years.

“Our goal is to fix it right the very first time with a focus on quality assurance,” Qazi Asad, vice president of Operations for ProColor Collision Glendora, said. “Our executive team collectively has more

Subscribers need to be logged in to see rest of this article. Please Login to access. If you're not a subscriber, click here for information on our satisfaction guaranteed subscription options

Leave a Reply

CollisionWeek Membership

More Information

About CollisionWeek
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
Event Calendar
Take the Collision Repair Business Conditions Survey