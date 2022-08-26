ProColor Collision Adds Repair Center to Network in California

ProColor Collision today announced the opening of its newest U.S. location in Glendora, Calif. ProColor Collision Glendora, located at 517 West Foothill Blvd., is the fourth ProColor Collision location for Avalon Holdings USA and CEO Ashraf Jakvani, with other locations in La Puente, Chino and Yucca Valley. Avalon Holdings USA has been a part of the US collision and insurance industry for more than 35 years.

“Our goal is to fix it right the very first time with a focus on quality assurance,” Qazi Asad, vice president of Operations for ProColor Collision Glendora, said. “Our executive team collectively has more