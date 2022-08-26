PPG Recognized for Environmental, Social, Governance Practices

PPG (NYSE:PPG) announced that it has been named to the FTSE4Good Index Series for the fourth consecutive year. The index measures the performance of companies demonstrating strong environmental, social and governance (ESG) practices.

“At PPG, we view environmental stewardship, social responsibility and strong governance as strategic business priorities,” said Diane Kappas, PPG vice president, Global Sustainability. “Our inclusion in the FTSE4Good Index validates the significant progress we’ve made against our ESG priorities. It also recognizes that there is much more to be done as we continue to face climate change – one of the biggest challenges of our lifetime. We look forward to further refining our decarbonization strategy and providing sustainable products and services to help our customers meet their goals.”

PPG recently committed to setting near-term, company-wide emission reductions in line with climate science through the Science Based Target initiative (SBTi), which helps companies define their decarbonization strategy and reduce the impacts of climate change.

Published in May 2022, PPG’s 2021 ESG Report highlights the company’s environmental actions and innovations globally. Key highlights include:

Introduction of PPG ERGOLUXE powder coatings, which offer first-pass transfer efficiency rates of up to 85% and the ability to reuse overspray. PPG ErgoLuxe Eco coating contains up to 13% recycled polyethylene terephthalate (rPET). Since 2017, PPG has used more than 6 million pounds (2.7 million kilograms) of rPET to manufacture its coatings.

Implementation of the Zero Discharge Project at Architectural Coatings facilities in the U.S. and Canada, enabling PPG to recycle and reuse more than 1.7 million gallons (64,000 cubic meters) of water in its manufacturing process over the past two years.

Installation of a combined heat and power unit at its Caivano, Italy, facility, creating an efficiency improvement equating to an annual reduction of approximately 1,100 metric tons of carbon dioxide.

Investment of more than $8.7 million between 2015 and 2021 in PPG’s global COLORFUL COMMUNITIES initiative.

In 2021, PPG also reduced process waste, increased renewable energy use in its facilities and increased sales from sustainably advantaged products. Highlights include:

38% of sales from sustainably advantaged products against the goal of 40% by 2025;

24% of electricity usage from renewable energy sources against the goal of 25% by 2025;

40% of manufacturing and research and development facilities with zero process waste to landfill, above the goal of 35% by 2025; and

37% reduction in waste disposal intensity from the 2017 baseline, above the goal of 25% by 2025.

In addition to the FTSE4Good Index Series, PPG has been recognized for its ESG efforts in Newsweek’s America’s Most Responsible Companies list, Corporate Knights’ Clean200 list, the Human Rights Campaign Foundation’s Corporate Equality Index and more.