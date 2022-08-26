Pennsylvania Collision Repair Facility Owner Charged with Submitting $426,000 in Inflated Insurance Claims

CollisionWeek

The Bucks County District Attorney office has charged the owner of the Chalfont Collision Center, located in Chalfont, Pa., who is alleged to have submitted nearly 300 false insurance claims over several years to four insurance companies, pocketing more than $426,000 in payouts.  John Paul Reis, 56, of Newtown Township, turned himself in yesterday on charges of insurance fraud, deceptive business practices, forgery and theft by deception, all third-degree felonies.

John Paul Reis

Reis was arraigned by Magisterial District Judge Regina Armitage who set bail at $150,000 unsecured.

The charges filed against Reis are the result of a 4-year investigation

