California Regulators Approve Plan Requiring All Zero-Emission Vehicles Sold in the State by 2035

Rule establishes year-by-year roadmap to rapidly grow zero-emission vehicle sales. Regulations require open access to propulsion system diagnostics and data.

The California Air Resources Board yesterday approved its Advanced Clean Cars II rule that sets California on a path to rapidly growing the zero-emission car, pickup truck and SUV market it says will deliver cleaner air and massive reductions in climate-warming pollution.

The rule establishes a year-by-year roadmap so that by 2035 100% of new cars and light trucks sold in California will be zero-emission vehicles, although it will allow a limited number of plug-in hybrid electric vehicles. The regulation