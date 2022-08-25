Study Predicts Gradual Adoption of Electric Vehicles into National Fleet

In the wake of the signing of the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) into law, the Automotive Service Association (ASA) reports that a study by Energy Innovation, a climate policy think tank, predicts that there will be a gradual adoption of electric vehicles. The study stated that “the IRA is the most significant federal climate and clean energy legislation in U.S. history, and its provisions could cut greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions 37 to 43 percent below 2005 levels.”

The Inflation Reduction Act includes $369 billion in funding for emissions-reducing climate and clean energy provisions including large-scale clean energy technology manufacturing