Erie Insurance Launches Venture Capital Fund

Erie Insurance today announced the establishment of Erie Strategic Ventures, a venture capital fund to support visionary entrepreneurs. The fund is part of the company’s commitment to supporting entrepreneurship and delivering innovative products, services and experiences to its customers and network of independent agents.

Erie Insurance logoErie is the 13th largest private passenger auto insurer in the U.S., the nation’s 11th largest homeowners insurer and 13th largest commercial lines insurer. The company generated $7.9 billion in direct written premium in 2021.

Erie Strategic Ventures’ focus will span the personal and commercial insurance value chain as well as natural adjacencies that

