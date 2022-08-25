I-CAR Celebrates Grand Opening of Chicago Technical Center

The Inter-Industry Conference on Auto Collision Repair (I-CAR), marked the official opening of its new Chicago Technical Center (CTC) yesterday

“I-CAR’s mission is to deliver increasingly accessible, on-demand and relevant education, knowledge, services and solutions for the collision repair inter-industry, and our new technical center in metro Chicago serves as another beacon of progress and promise that will benefit all industry segments amid one of the most transformative eras of automotive innovation,” said I-CAR CEO & President John Van Alstyne.

The new 48,000 sq-ft. facility expands on the expert foundational technical resources and programming footprint at I-CAR’s Appleton, Wisc. Technical