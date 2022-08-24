CollisionWeek

Your source for the latest collision repair industry news, statistics and trend analysis.

You are here: Home / News / TechForce Launches Because I’m A Tech Campaign

TechForce Launches Because I’m A Tech Campaign

By Leave a Comment

The TechForce Foundation, a national 501(c)(3) nonprofit, has launched its “Because I’m a Tech” campaign. Timed to align with Labor Day, the campaign celebrates skilled trades and promotes this career path. “Because I’m a Tech” shares technicians’ testimonials across industry sectors, from auto, diesel and collision repair to aviation, restoration, marine, welding and motorsports, highlighting the fulfilling lifestyles afforded by tech careers.

TechForce Foundation logoMore information about the campaign is available online.

Once the “Because I’m a Tech” campaign sparks a person’s interest they are encouraged to join TechForce, the first and only gamified social network for aspiring and working technicians. Designed

Subscribers need to be logged in to see rest of this article. Please Login to access. If you're not a subscriber, click here for information on our satisfaction guaranteed subscription options

Leave a Reply

CollisionWeek Membership

More Information

About CollisionWeek
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
Event Calendar
Take the Collision Repair Business Conditions Survey