GT Motive Announces Repair Data Distribution Agreement with Motomatix in South Africa

GT Motive, the provider of repair data and solutions based in Spain has signed an agreement with Motomatix, a provider of claims management solutions to both the collision repair industry and the wider automotive mechanical repair industry.

“We are extremely excited to partner with a market leading organisation such as GT Motive and together, we look forward to building an automotive claims management and data ecosystem that supports and enables our insurance, fleet and all other partners who participate in the automotive repair supply chain,” said Lasen Moodley, CEO Motomatix.

Based on this agreement, Motomatix will become exclusive distributor of