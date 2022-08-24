Daryl Kenningham to Become CEO of Group 1 Automotive in January

Earl Hesterberg to retire at year end.

Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) the automotive retailer with 204 dealerships and 47 collision centers in the United States and the United Kingdom, today announced that Earl J. Hesterberg, President and Chief Executive Officer will retire as CEO and from the Board of Directors, effective December 31, 2022. Long-tenured Group 1 executive Daryl Kenningham, currently President of U.S. Operations, has been appointed as President and Chief Operating Officer and a member of the Board of Directors, effective immediately, and will succeed Hesterberg as CEO effective January 1, 2023, upon Mr. Hesterberg’s retirement.

“On