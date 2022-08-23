University of the Aftermarket Foundation Awards Over $700,000 to Fund 461 Scholarships

The University of the Aftermarket Foundation (UAF) announced it has awarded 461 scholarships to students throughout the country, totaling a record-setting $731,350 for the upcoming school year.

The scholarship recipients will be attending a two-year or four-year college or university or an accredited automotive vocational program. While the majority of the students are studying to become mechanical, collision or heavy-duty repair professionals, others are pursuing degrees in such fields as business, engineering and IT/cybersecurity that will lead to a career in the automotive aftermarket. In addition, many named scholarships were awarded on behalf of a variety of individuals and organizations.