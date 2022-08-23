CollisionWeek

Your source for the latest collision repair industry news, statistics and trend analysis.

You are here: Home / News / University of the Aftermarket Foundation Awards Over $700,000 to Fund 461 Scholarships

University of the Aftermarket Foundation Awards Over $700,000 to Fund 461 Scholarships

By Leave a Comment

The University of the Aftermarket Foundation (UAF) announced it has awarded 461 scholarships to students throughout the country, totaling a record-setting $731,350 for the upcoming school year.

The scholarship recipients will be attending a two-year or four-year college or university or an accredited automotive vocational program. While the majority of the students are studying to become mechanical, collision or heavy-duty repair professionals, others are pursuing degrees in such fields as business, engineering and IT/cybersecurity that will lead to a career in the automotive aftermarket. In addition, many named scholarships were awarded on behalf of a variety of individuals and organizations.

Subscribers need to be logged in to see rest of this article. Please Login to access. If you're not a subscriber, click here for information on our satisfaction guaranteed subscription options

Leave a Reply

CollisionWeek Membership

More Information

About CollisionWeek
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
Event Calendar
Take the Collision Repair Business Conditions Survey