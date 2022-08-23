September 20 California Auto Body Association Meeting to Examine Labor Rate Surveys

Event in Seal Beach will examine how surveys are conducted.

The California Auto Body Association (CAA) announced its September 20 meeting will feature a presentation by Tim Ronak of AkzoNobel on Labor Rates and what you can do about them.

The meeting will take place at Old Ranch Country Club in Seal Beach.

Among the topics being discussed are:

How are surveys conducted?

What is the difference between a standardized and non-standardized survey?

What is a prevailing rate?

How does inflation affect labor rates?

What can my shop do?

The cost of the meeting is $60 and is for CAA