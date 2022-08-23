Hyundai and Kia Issue Recalls for Fire Risk

Vehicles should be parked outside until they are repaired.

Hyundai Motor America and Kia America recommend that owners of select Model Year 2020-2022 Hyundai Palisade and Kia Telluride vehicles park their cars outside and away from homes and other structures until their vehicles have been repaired, due to new recalls for the risk of fire.

The recalls involve 245,030 Model Year 2020-2022 Hyundai Palisade vehicles (NHTSA ID: 22V-633) and 36,417 Model Year 2020-2022 Kia Telluride vehicles (NHTSA ID: 22V-626). An accessory tow hitch sold through dealerships may allow moisture into the harness module, causing a short circuit. In some cases, an electrical short can cause a vehicle fire while driving or while parked and turned off.

There are no confirmed fires, crashes or injuries related to this condition in the United States.

Additionally, a “stop sale” has being issued with the recall filing, in accordance with federal regulations, for affected unsold vehicles at dealers and vehicle processing centers.

As an interim repair, Hyundai dealers will inspect the tow hitch module and remove the fuse, as necessary. An interim repair is not available for Kia vehicles.

The recall repair is under development. When a repair is available, all owners of vehicles potentially equipped with affected trailer hitch wiring harnesses will be notified by mail with instructions to bring their vehicles to a Hyundai or Kia dealer.

Visit NHTSA.gov/recalls and enter the 17-digit vehicle identification number to see if a vehicle is under recall.