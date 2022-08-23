ASE Instructor Training Conference Panel Discussion Examines Training and Workplace Diversity

A panel discussion focused on making training programs and workplaces more welcoming to everyone, including women and other underrepresented groups, kicked off the in-person ASE Instructor Training Conference held earlier this month in Frisco, Texas.

The keynote panel discussion, entitled the “The 2 Percent Solution”, featured several female automotive service professionals, students and instructors.

“We had great expectations for our panel, and it exceeded everything we had hoped for,” said Mike Coley, president, ASE Education Foundation. “We had a frank and honest discussion on how we can increase the number of female service technicians and how to make females feel