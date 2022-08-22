CollisionWeek

Your source for the latest collision repair industry news, statistics and trend analysis.

You are here: Home / News / Insurance Association Says Record Rise in Traffic Fatalities Underscores Need for Enhanced Auto Safety Initiatives

Insurance Association Says Record Rise in Traffic Fatalities Underscores Need for Enhanced Auto Safety Initiatives

By Leave a Comment

American Property Casualty Insurance Association’s (APCIA) says that the early crash fatality estimates released last week by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) reinforces the need for roadway and driver safety investment.

APCIA logoThe NHTSA report estimated that 9,560 people died in traffic crashes during the first quarter of 2022, which is a 7% increase from the same period in 2021. These alarming numbers demonstrate the need for enhanced auto safety initiatives and expanded driver awareness.

David A. Sampson, APCIA president and CEO, said in a statement, “The record high increase in traffic fatalities reported this week by NHTSA shows

Subscribers need to be logged in to see rest of this article. Please Login to access. If you're not a subscriber, click here for information on our satisfaction guaranteed subscription options

Leave a Reply

CollisionWeek Membership

More Information

About CollisionWeek
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
Event Calendar
Take the Collision Repair Business Conditions Survey