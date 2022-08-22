Insurance Association Says Record Rise in Traffic Fatalities Underscores Need for Enhanced Auto Safety Initiatives

American Property Casualty Insurance Association’s (APCIA) says that the early crash fatality estimates released last week by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) reinforces the need for roadway and driver safety investment.

The NHTSA report estimated that 9,560 people died in traffic crashes during the first quarter of 2022, which is a 7% increase from the same period in 2021. These alarming numbers demonstrate the need for enhanced auto safety initiatives and expanded driver awareness.

David A. Sampson, APCIA president and CEO, said in a statement, “The record high increase in traffic fatalities reported this week by NHTSA shows