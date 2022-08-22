IAA Partners with CARFAX Canada on Vehicle History Reports

IAA, Inc. (NYSE: IAA) announced that non-branded, repairable IAA vehicles in Canada now include CARFAX Canada Vehicle History Reports. IAA’s Vehicle Details Page within the Auction Centre will now provide the most comprehensive vehicle history report available in Canada.

This launch will allow buyers to fully view any available vehicle history report – with no limits or restrictions – paying only when they purchase the vehicle. The report will be available for 180 days, during which time buyers will be able to view, print and download it. CARFAX Canada Vehicle History Reports further improve IAA’s Interact platform, expanding IAA’s merchandising