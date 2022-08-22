Classic Collision Acquires Collision Repair Center in Florida

Facility is MSO’s 30th location in the Sunshine State.

Classic Collision, LLC, the Atlanta, Ga.-based multiple collision repair facility operator, announced Sunday it closed on its 30th repair facility in Florida. The company acquired East Coast Collision, a family owned and operated repair facility, in Boynton Beach.

East Coast Collision is made up of a team of certified experts who have been providing trustworthy vehicle repair and a full range of auto body services for 25 years. “Customer satisfaction is our number one focus, and we look forward to being part of Classic’s growth in Florida,” stated Dan DeFelice,