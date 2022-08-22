CIF Announces Start of 2023 Donor Program

The Collision Industry Foundation (CIF) has called for the industry at large to participate in the Annual Donor program initiative which was launched in 2021. The goal is to recognize organizations and individuals who make tax-deductible donations annually in support of the CIF mission which is to assist collision repair professionals who have been impacted by catastrophic life-changing events.

The program offers specific benefits to donors, depending on their level of commitment. CIF depends solely on the generosity of donations to conduct its work, and numerous donors within the industry provide funding year-over-year.

There are five levels of annual funding