CollisionWeek

Your source for the latest collision repair industry news, statistics and trend analysis.

You are here: Home / News / CIF Announces Start of 2023 Donor Program

CIF Announces Start of 2023 Donor Program

By Leave a Comment

The Collision Industry Foundation (CIF) has called for the industry at large to participate in the Annual Donor program initiative which was launched in 2021. The goal is to recognize organizations and individuals who make tax-deductible donations annually in support of the CIF mission which is to assist collision repair professionals who have been impacted by catastrophic life-changing events.

Collision Industry Foundation logoThe program offers specific benefits to donors, depending on their level of commitment. CIF depends solely on the generosity of donations to conduct its work, and numerous donors within the industry provide funding year-over-year.

There are five levels of annual funding

Subscribers need to be logged in to see rest of this article. Please Login to access. If you're not a subscriber, click here for information on our satisfaction guaranteed subscription options

Leave a Reply

CollisionWeek Membership

More Information

About CollisionWeek
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
Event Calendar
Take the Collision Repair Business Conditions Survey