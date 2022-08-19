CollisionWeek

Your source for the latest collision repair industry news, statistics and trend analysis.

You are here: Home / News / United States and Taiwan Commence Formal Negotiations on Trade Pact

United States and Taiwan Commence Formal Negotiations on Trade Pact

By Leave a Comment

The United States and Taiwan, under the auspices of the American Institute in Taiwan (AIT) and the Taipei Economic and Cultural Representative Office in the United States (TECRO), have reached consensus on the negotiating mandate for the U.S.-Taiwan Initiative on 21st-Century Trade announced on June 1.  The negotiating mandate announced today sets out the broad objectives shared by the two sides for the upcoming trade negotiations.  It is expected that the first round of negotiations will take place early this fall.

Taiwan is a significant source for automotive parts and tools used across the service and collision repair industries in

Subscribers need to be logged in to see rest of this article. Please Login to access. If you're not a subscriber, click here for information on our satisfaction guaranteed subscription options

Leave a Reply

CollisionWeek Membership

More Information

About CollisionWeek
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
Event Calendar
Take the Collision Repair Business Conditions Survey