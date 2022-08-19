United States and Taiwan Commence Formal Negotiations on Trade Pact

The United States and Taiwan, under the auspices of the American Institute in Taiwan (AIT) and the Taipei Economic and Cultural Representative Office in the United States (TECRO), have reached consensus on the negotiating mandate for the U.S.-Taiwan Initiative on 21st-Century Trade announced on June 1. The negotiating mandate announced today sets out the broad objectives shared by the two sides for the upcoming trade negotiations. It is expected that the first round of negotiations will take place early this fall.

