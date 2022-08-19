Right to Repair Ballot Initiative Launched in Maine

Effort mirrors Massachusetts law that is subject of pending lawsuit.

A group of Maine repair facilitiy owners, employees and supporters filed an application for a citizens initiative with the Maine Secretary of State’s Office announcing the group’s intentions to seek a statewide referendum next year on automotive right to repair

According to an article in the Portland Maine Press Herald, the Maine Right to Repair Coalition contends that without access to telematics and real-time diagnostic and repair information, independent repair facilities will be at a disadvantage to vehicle manufacturers preferred repair providers.

“Cars are like rolling computers now and