NHTSA Early Estimates Show Record Increase in Traffic Fatalities Nationwide During First Quarter

Traffic fatalities projected at highest level in 20 years.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NTHSA) on August 17 released its early estimates of traffic fatalities for the first quarter of 2022.

NHTSA estimates that 9,560 people died in motor vehicle traffic crashes in the first quarter of 2022. This is an increase of about 7% as compared to the 8,935 fatalities projected for the same quarter in 2021. This would be the highest number of first-quarter fatalities since 2002.

According to NHTSA’s early estimates, the fatality rate for the first quarter of 2022 increased to 1.27 fatalities per 100