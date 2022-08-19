Mario Rizzo Named to Succeed Retiring Glenn Shapiro as President of Property-Liability at Allstate

Jess Merten succeeds Rizzo as Chief Financial Officer.
Allstate, the fourth largest private passenger auto insurer in the U.S., announced that Glenn Shapiro, who has led the Property-Liability businesses since 2018, has decided to retire, having led the initiation of Transformative Growth and rapidly adapted to the impacts of inflation on auto insurance margins.
Mario Rizzo, currently the Chief Financial Officer, has been a full partner in these successes and will succeed Glenn as President, Property-Liability. Jess Merten will assume the Chief Financial Officer role, leveraging his broad
