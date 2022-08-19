Axalta Launches Next Generation Automotive Refinish Basecoat Technology in Latin America

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) announced the launch of its next generation basecoat technology, Cromax Gen, for the Automotive Refinish industry in Latin America. The new product will help increase productivity and optimize costs for collision repair facilities.

“Color reproducibility is key for the Automotive Refinish industry. The speed and accuracy in which we can develop and offer the most accurate color formulas is what differentiates Axalta in our industry. This latest technology further demonstrates our commitment to deliver exceptional products for our customers and enable better business for body shops around the globe,” said Troy Weaver, Senior Vice President