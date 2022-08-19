CollisionWeek

Your source for the latest collision repair industry news, statistics and trend analysis.

You are here: Home / News / Axalta Launches Next Generation Automotive Refinish Basecoat Technology in Latin America

Axalta Launches Next Generation Automotive Refinish Basecoat Technology in Latin America

By Leave a Comment

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) announced the launch of its next generation basecoat technology, Cromax Gen, for the Automotive Refinish industry in Latin America. The new product will help increase productivity and optimize costs for collision repair facilities.

Axalta logo“Color reproducibility is key for the Automotive Refinish industry. The speed and accuracy in which we can develop and offer the most accurate color formulas is what differentiates Axalta in our industry. This latest technology further demonstrates our commitment to deliver exceptional products for our customers and enable better business for body shops around the globe,” said Troy Weaver, Senior Vice President

Subscribers need to be logged in to see rest of this article. Please Login to access. If you're not a subscriber, click here for information on our satisfaction guaranteed subscription options

Leave a Reply

CollisionWeek Membership

More Information

About CollisionWeek
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
Event Calendar
Take the Collision Repair Business Conditions Survey