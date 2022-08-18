USAA to Introduce Crash Detection Technology as Claims and Collision Repair Costs Increase

Telematics innovation comes as rising claim volumes and costs seen across the insurance industry.

USAA announced it is among the first auto insurance carriers to implement crash detection technology, an innovation that simplifies and expedites the claims process. This technology comes at a critical time as auto accidents have surged past pre-pandemic levels, exacerbating supply chain issues and delays being felt by consumers across the nation.

The crash detection technology, integrated in USAA’s SafePilot app, has generated more than 36,000 crash notifications since its November 2021 launch. The technology leverages smart phone sensors within the app to detect a possible