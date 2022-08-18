o9 Solutions and Supply Chain Insights Announce LKQ Selection by Project Zebra to Test Outside-In Supply Chain Planning Processes

o9 Solutions, an enterprise AI software platform provider for transforming planning and decision making, and research firm Supply Chain Insights jointly announced that LKQ Europe was selected to participate in a pilot program to test outside-in planning concepts by Project Zebra, an open-source think tank driving supply chain improvement.

Project Zebra was co-founded by o9 Solutions and Supply Chain Insights. LKQ Europe was awarded the opportunity to participate in Project Zebra research following a reverse RFP process that began in March 2022. During that time, a panel of business leaders, academics, and o9 leaders evaluated proposals from business manufacturers to participate in the research.

With more than 1,000 branches in 20 countries and 26,000 employees, LKQ supplies products to more than 100,000 independent garages in Europe since 2011. The company is a main driver of transformation in the automotive aftermarket in Europe. LKQ Europe is leading the way in terms of digitalization and electrification and by that, enabling its business and its customers to ensure sustainable, safe and affordable mobility for everyone, today and in the future.

The Project Zebra pilot will test bi-directional orchestration at LKQ Europe to build an “inventory buy plan.” Using LKQ’s historical data obtained over the course of the pandemic, the pilot will focus on helping the company use market data to formulate and improve demand sensing to drive a baseline demand signal. The research will also help build a master data layer to sense and manage supply variability based on market shifts.

“Being selected as an industry partner in Project Zebra’s research and using this new, innovative approach will enable us to sense customers and suppliers’ behavior in reaction to changing market conditions and see the impact on our business early-on. By making intelligent use of these market signals, we expect to significantly reduce the decision response time in supply chain planning,” says Claudia Martins, VP Logistics and Supply Chain at LKQ Europe. “With a more detailed forecast on supply and demand our planning will improve. We will be able to provide better services to our customers by fostering our relationships with suppliers, saving time, resources, and cost.”

“The enthusiasm from the LKQ Europe team is contagious. I admire their courage and commitment to do this heavy lifting for the industry,” said Lora Cecere, Founder of Supply Chain Insights.

Igor Rikalo, President and COO, o9 Solutions, added, “We are confident that the results of this pilot will make the case for an outside-in supply chain planning approach, allowing business leaders to make more informed decisions based on market, channel and supplier data. This exciting research has the potential to set the global standard for how organizations leverage data to improve the forecast-ability of their supply chain plans.”

O9, Supply Chain Insights and LKQ Europe will present findings from the Project Zebra pilot at a Supply Chain Insights executive retreat in September.