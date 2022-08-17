CollisionWeek

SCRS to Study Blend Refinish Times

On August 22nd, the Society of Collision Repair Specialists (SCRS) will begin a week-long research project in coordination with the major North American refinish companies to study the delta between the time necessary to perform a full refinish on a panel, and the time necessary to blend the panel.

Blending is defined as the application of color to a portion of an undamaged adjacent panel for the purpose of facilitating the appearance of color match into the area, and then clear coat is applied to the entire blended panel.

Currently, the estimating databases produced by Audatex, Mitchell, and CCC (MOTOR)

