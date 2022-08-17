IAA Opens New Location in South Florida

IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA) announced a new branch located in West Palm Beach, Florida, bringing its total number of locations in the state to 11 and three in the market. The branch will provide increased coverage in South Florida and will assist in meeting the growing customer demand in the region.

“This state-of-the-art branch in West Palm Beach will help IAA increase capacity and meet the needs of our growing customer base in southeast Florida,” said Tim O’Day, President of U.S. Operations. “This conveniently located branch will improve the overall experience for both buyers and sellers.”