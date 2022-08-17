Donna Wagner Named Assistant Vice President of ASE Education Foundation

Donna Wagner has been named assistant vice president of the ASE Education Foundation. In her new role, Wagner will work closely with the foundation’s field managers, industry partners, state and national educators, and career and technical education (CTE) organizations to help the foundation meet its goals.
“Donna has a distinguished 30-year career in the transportation industry. Her insight and expertise will benefit the ASE Education Foundation as we strive to increase the diversity of the talent pool entering the automotive workforce,” said Mike Coley, president, ASE Education Foundation.
