Collision Repair Student Among Females Awarded Universal Technical Institute and IGNITE Worldwide Award Tuition Grants

Michigan high school collision repair student receives $25,000 grant to pursue further education this fall.

Universal Technical Institute (UTI) announced it awarded tuition grants to three female students planning to pursue a STEM education and career after they graduate high school. All three applied through a grant program sponsored by UTI and IGNITE Worldwide, a non-profit organization working to change gender and racial equity in STEM. The students earned a combined $50,000 in total grants to cover a significant portion of their future UTI tuition.

Grant applicants were asked to describe a time in their lives when they tried a