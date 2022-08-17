Autel Releases Remote Expert Peer-to-Peer Diagnostic Platform Nationwide

Autel U.S. announced the launch of its Remote Expert platform to all MaxiSYS Ultra, MS919, and MS909 tablets nationwide.

The Remote Expert platform connects technicians with independent module programmers, automotive diagnosticians, and system experts who use the peer-to-peer network to perform needed services remotely.

Earlier this year, the platform debuted on the East Coast and has since become available across the country and Canada.

“Techs can connect with Experts remotely from as close as down the street to thousands of miles away,” Maurice Miller, Autel’s Director of Technical Operations.

Since its debut, over 2,500 sessions have been completed, and the