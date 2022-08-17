CollisionWeek

Your source for the latest collision repair industry news, statistics and trend analysis.

You are here: Home / News / Autel Releases Remote Expert Peer-to-Peer Diagnostic Platform Nationwide

Autel Releases Remote Expert Peer-to-Peer Diagnostic Platform Nationwide

By Leave a Comment

Autel U.S. announced the launch of its Remote Expert platform to all MaxiSYS Ultra, MS919, and MS909 tablets nationwide.

The Remote Expert platform connects technicians with independent module programmers, automotive diagnosticians, and system experts who use the peer-to-peer network to perform needed services remotely.

Earlier this year, the platform debuted on the East Coast and has since become available across the country and Canada.

“Techs can connect with Experts remotely from as close as down the street to thousands of miles away,” Maurice Miller, Autel’s Director of Technical Operations.

Since its debut, over 2,500 sessions have been completed, and the

Subscribers need to be logged in to see rest of this article. Please Login to access. If you're not a subscriber, click here for information on our satisfaction guaranteed subscription options

Leave a Reply

CollisionWeek Membership

More Information

About CollisionWeek
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
Event Calendar
Take the Collision Repair Business Conditions Survey