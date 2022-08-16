All Star Auto Lights Acquires Blackburn OEM Wheel Solutions

Newly-created Wheels Division includes Blackburn, Jante Wheel, and Perfection Wheel.

All Star Auto Lights, the distributor of alternative automotive parts and a portfolio company of Atlantic Street Capital (ASC), announced today the acquisition of Blackburn OEM Wheel Solutions, a leading supplier of new and refurbished original equipment manufacturer (OEM) steel and alloy wheels for the automotive aftermarket. This is All Star’s third acquisition in the aftermarket original equipment wheel space since 2021 and transforms All Star beyond its traditional auto lights business and into a leading automotive aftermarket equipment supplier.

Blackburn is one of the leading distributors of OEM wheels