Fix Network Conference September 30-October 1 in Quebec City

The Fix Network Canada announced that its national conference is scheduled for September 30-October 1 at the Hilton Quebec City. The event will bring together some of the biggest names in the international automotive industry with an aim to discuss the biggest challenges the aftermarket sector is facing today.
The first in two years, the annual conference, titled “One World, One Family,” will host industry speakers, technology experts, journalists, and top officials from the Automobile
