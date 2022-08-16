Collision Repair Industry Production Continued Setting Records in June

This is the seventh straight month where production set a new record. All employment categories hit new records during the month.

An analysis of the latest data released from the U.S. Department of Labor Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) covering the preliminary June collision repair employment, hours worked and wages indicated production growth on a year-over-year basis to a new record high.

Overall, total collision repair industry employment in June was up 12.5% compared to June 2021. Production employment was up 13.7% compared to 2021.

The industry’s total production, which we define as the total average weekly hours per month