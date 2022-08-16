CollisionWeek

Classic Collision Adds Second Location in Las Vegas

Classic Collision, LLC announced the opening of Classic Collision Industrial Rd in Las Vegas, NV.

Classic Collision Inc. logoThis newly renovated facility is located in the heart of downtown Las Vegas near the Arts District off Las Vegas Freeway and West Sahara Ave, and about five miles north of Classic Collision Allegiant.

“We are excited to be adding a second collision center to the Classic Family in this robust city. We recognize the need for high service standards and look forward to providing more options to our customers in this market,” states Toan Nguyen, CEO of Classic Collision.

