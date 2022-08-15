Preliminary Consumer Sentiment Results for August 2022 Show Slight Improvement Over July

Consumer views continue to rebound off the all-time low in June.

The University of Michigan Index of Consumer Sentiment rose in early August as low and middle-income consumers’ views on inflation improved. The Index of Consumer Sentiment was 55.1 in the mid-August preliminary report released August 12. This is up 7.0% compared to 51/5 in July but still down 21.6% from 70.3 in August 2021.

The preliminary Consumer sentiment index moved up about 5 index points above the all-time low reached in June. Consumer sentiment is viewed as a leading indicator of economic activity.

According to Surveys of Consumers