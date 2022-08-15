New Safety Standard Covering Car Lift Installation and Service Is Now in Effect

ANSI/ALI ALIS 2022 replaces 2015 version, adds new content.

The latest version of the American National Standard covering safety requirements for vehicle lift installation and service in North America is now in effect. Approved by the American National Standards Institute (ANSI), ANSI/ALI ALIS 2022 replaced the existing standard, ANSI/ALI ALIS 2009 (R2015), effective August 4, 2022.

The Automotive Lift Institute (ALI) is the ANSI Accredited Standards Developer and sponsor of ANSI/ALI ALIS.

ANSI/ALI ALIS 2022 describes the duties and responsibilities of lift installers and service technicians, including required qualifications, training, reporting and documentation. The 2022 standard is about 50 percent