CollisionWeek

Your source for the latest collision repair industry news, statistics and trend analysis.

You are here: Home / News / New Safety Standard Covering Car Lift Installation and Service Is Now in Effect

New Safety Standard Covering Car Lift Installation and Service Is Now in Effect

By Leave a Comment

ANSI/ALI ALIS 2022 replaces 2015 version, adds new content.

The latest version of the American National Standard covering safety requirements for vehicle lift installation and service in North America is now in effect. Approved by the American National Standards Institute (ANSI), ANSI/ALI ALIS 2022 replaced the existing standard, ANSI/ALI ALIS 2009 (R2015), effective August 4, 2022.

The Automotive Lift Institute (ALI) is the ANSI Accredited Standards Developer and sponsor of ANSI/ALI ALIS.

ANSI/ALI ALIS 2022 describes the duties and responsibilities of lift installers and service technicians, including required qualifications, training, reporting and documentation. The 2022 standard is about 50 percent

Subscribers need to be logged in to see rest of this article. Please Login to access. If you're not a subscriber, click here for information on our satisfaction guaranteed subscription options

Leave a Reply

CollisionWeek Membership

More Information

About CollisionWeek
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
Event Calendar
Take the Collision Repair Business Conditions Survey